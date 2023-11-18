The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) said it has arraigned the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, on a 10-count charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Press, CCB, Veronica Kato and made available to reporters in Abuja on Saturday.

Mrs Kato said the charges against Mr Magaji bordered on alleged breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, accepting gifts and others.

She said that Mr Magaji was arraigned before the tribunal on Thursday.

Mrs Kato said investigations showed the existence of undisclosed bank accounts to the tune N394 million, thereby raising suspicion of corruption.

She said the defendant was however granted bail with the sum of N5 million and two sureties with properties within the FCT.

