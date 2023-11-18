Police in Lagos State released musician and label owner, Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) from custody on Friday.

They were released after meeting their bail conditions.

The duo had been in police custody over the controversial death of rapper, musician and song writer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

Sam Larry had been held since 28 September, spending about 50 days in custody. Naira Marley, who had been detained since 3 October, spent about 44 days in custody.

Police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, suprintendent of police, confirmed their release in a statement he issued on Friday in Ikeja.

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate’s Court on 6 October in connection to the case of the death of Mohbad. The court ordered their remand in police custody.

The court granted them bail on 6 November in the sum of N20 million with three responsible sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered the defendants to submit their passports and report weekly to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, Yaba.

“Naira Marley and Sam Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released from custody,’’ Mr Hundeyin stated.

This came after they met their bail conditions, the police spokesperson said.

Background

Born in Lagos on 3 January1996, Mohbad died in mysterious circumstances on 12 Spetember and was buried the following day.

His death sparked nationwide protest, causing the police to exhume the body for a thorough investigation.

Mohbad was said to have attended a concert at Ikorodu, Lagos State on 10 September where he sustained injuries in a fracas.

Among those the police questioned over his death were the late singer’s father, mother, sisters, brother, friends, wife and manager.

The police also invited a childhood friend of Mohbad, Ibrahim Owodunni (Primeboy) for questioning.

Police detained Naira Marley and Sam Larry as they were reported to have been bullying the rapper.

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, but left the label in 2022.

Addressing a news conference in Ikeja on 5 October on preliminary findings on Mohbad’s death, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, as the prime suspect.

Ms Ogedengbe was reported to have injected the deceased thrice in his home on 12 September before he started vomiting and developing goose bumps.

Mr Owohunwa said 26 persons had been interviewed concerning Mohbad’s death.

According to the police chief, Mohbad was taken to the hospital lifeless and was declared dead on 12 September by the attending physicians.

He said the auxiliary nurse was called to inject the singer at his home by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Isiaka, aka Spending.

Ms Ogedengbe gave the singer three injections that were believed to have led to his death, the police commissioner said.

He said that Primeboy and Mohbad went to the concert together on 10 September and engaged in violent altercation after the show.

The ensuing fight from the altercation caused harm to the late singer, according to the police.

“The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death,” Mr Owohunwa said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

