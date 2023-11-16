Two commissioners in the Ondo State cabinet have abstained from a vote of confidence in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has not set foot in the state since April over health issues.

One of the two commissioners said the vote, passed by the 33 other members of the state executive council and made public on Thursday, was unnecessary while the other said the procedure adopted was inadequate.

Those who signed the document include the son of the governor, Babajide, who is a serving commissioner.

The absence of the governor from the state for several months has been a source of discontentment within the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Although Mr Akeredolu returned from medical leave in Germany in August, he has yet to resume duty in his Alagbaka office in Akure. He has also not been seen in public since his return from Germany.

However, the refusal of the commissioner for energy, Razaq Obe, and the commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Akin Sowore, to sign the vote has further indicated a crack in the cabinet.

Asked why he withheld his signature, Mr Obe said he did not see the document and so could not have appended his signature to a document he was not privy to.

He said when he was asked to sign, he requested to see the document but because his request was not granted he refused to send his signature.

“The person who reached me to send the electronic signature said he didn’t have it, so someone is asking me to drop my signature on a document that I don’t have knowledge about at all, so I did not send the signature,” he said.

“No executive meeting was held, nothing like that. So I was careful dropping my signature on a document that I didn’t know about. The document I’m seeing now that they put out, if I saw that I would have happily appended my signature”.

On his part, Mr Sowore said the vote passed by the members of the cabinet in a state in a situation like this did not count.

“In the first place, we are the appointees of Mr Governor, we can’t even say that we don’t have confidence in him; anybody that doesn’t have confidence in the government has to resign. So, by pushing a vote of confidence, as far as I’m concerned, it does not make sense. We don’t have power to remove the governor as members of the cabinet,” Mr Sowore said.

“So passing vote of confidence on the governor in the first place does not add anything to Mr Governor. So it is the work of those desperate politicians in the state in order to create a crisis where there is no crisis.

“I don’t have any issues with the governor, and he is our governor in the state. In fact, in the first place, they don’t allow the man to rest.

“There was no exco meeting, the governor is far away in Ibadan and the deputy is embattled far away in Abuja. So, nobody to chair the executive meeting in the state.

“Even if I am around I will not have signed because I am supposed to tell them what they are supposed to do, those that are not lawyers.

“No exco meeting has been held except during the period when the deputy governor was the acting governor. But since the governor resumed duty on 7th September 2023, no excos meeting had been held.”

The Peoples Democratic Party and some groups within the APC had called for the governor’s resignation as a result of his poor health.

The PDP had written to the state House of Assembly to set up a medical panel to investigate the state of fitness of the governor in line with the provisions of the constitution.

The house, however, rejected the call, saying it had confidence in the governor’s ability to govern the state despite his health challenges.

State officials have insisted that governance was going on smoothly and the governor was attending to matters of state effectively even though he resides outside the state.

Below is the full text of the vote of confidence letter by the cabinet members.

“In fulfilment of our dedicated responsibilities to advance the programs and policies of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration, encapsulated in the REDEEMED agenda, aimed at enhancing the lives of the people and fostering development across the state, we proudly commend the people’s Governor for the unprecedented progress under his leadership.

“As members of the State Executive Council, we have imbibed the principles of good governance, integrity, and commitment from the very best- Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON. The courage and exemplary leadership consistently displayed by Mr Governor continue to motivate and inspire us to fulfil our duties

“Without hesitation, Mr. Governor is a blessing to the good people of Ondo State. His leadership has been rewarding and inspirational. Governor Akeredolu is not only a worthy leader but also a national asset who passionately pursues the welfare of the country. This patriotic leadership is characterized by unwavering courage in leading the people of the Sunshine State towards prosperity and progress.

“As Mr. Governor’s foot soldiers, we take immense pride in being under his leadership Witnessing his dedication, sleepless nights, and commitment to protecting and serving the people of the state, despite numerous challenges in the past, is truly admirable. His leadership embodies compassion, vision, and commitment to development, progress, and peace

“In Ondo State today, we are reaping the benefits of Mr. Governor’s courage. The Amotekun corps, a product of Mr. Governor’s determination, has become a celebrated innovation in the security architecture of the state and the Southwest in general. Since security is the primary objective of any government, the existence of Amotekun is a testament to Governor Akeredolu’s visionary leadership.

“Popularly referred to as “Mr. Road” or “Mr. Infrastructure,” these appellations reflect the administration’s giant strides in infrastructural development. Since assuming office, Mr. Governor has demonstrated a clear passion and dedication to bridging infrastructural gaps in the state. Over the past six years, significant growth and progress in infrastructural development have been recorded, including the construction of two unprecedented flyovers.

“The first flyover, named “Redemption Bridge” and located in Ore, was constructed by the Governor Akeredolu-led administration. The second, the first in the state capital, is underway at the Shagari/Onyearbulem junction in Akure. These infrastructure projects, termed “Dividend of good governance” by Mr Governor, represent a substantial public good

“Under the leadership of our amiable Governor, the government has taken a significant leap in the health sector. The construction of 250-bed ultra-modern teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo respectively has reached an appreciable level. Mr. Governor has made substantial strides in the health sector, with the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo benefiting from the administration’s commitment to its development.

“Having worked closely with the Governor, we commend his dedication to public service and achievements in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and various sectors that have positively impacted the lives of Ondo State people. We take pride in sharing in these achievements and successes, acknowledging Mr. Governor’s visionary governance, commitment to development, and tireless efforts in improving the well-being of Ondo State citizens.

“Therefore, we unanimously declare our unflinching trust in Mr. Governor and endorse his impactful leadership. As a united front, we remain steadfast in our support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and pledge to continue working collaboratively towards the advancement and prosperity of the state. We express our gratitude to Mr. Governor for his selfless service and courageous leadership.”

