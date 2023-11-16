The House of Representatives, on Thursday, turned back officers sent by the service chiefs to represent them at the security sector debate initiated by the lower house.

It insisted that the service chiefs must appear in person to brief them on the security situation in the country.

The House had invited them to brief lawmakers on the state of security as part of a sectoral review of key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, sent representatives to the meeting.

At the commencement of the debate, the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), moved a motion that the House should not allow representatives of the military heads to address the House.

Mr Kalu, who was visibly angry, stated that the House could only dialogue with heads of agencies.

“The House extended an invitation to the heads of the security agencies, not for the purposes of investigation but for dialogue and explanation of the things around that space.

“It behoves the agencies to send their number one officers because the parliament is the number one organ of government.

“The gentlemen they have sent (representatives) have a great profile and pedigree. They have served the nation in various capacities and are competent to discuss with us.

READ ALSO: IGP orders investigation into alleged assault on NLC president

“It has been the tradition of the House that when we invite chief executives – be it private or public sector – they must come in person. I want to pray that we don’t break this sacred tradition of our House less we will be taken for granted,” he said.

Mr Kalu’s motion was unanimously endorsed by the House when it was put to vote by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Mr Abbas noted that the House “does not encourage and accept representation, particularly at this high-level engagement.”

“Please, convey our message to your service chiefs,” he told the representatives of the security chiefs.

The representatives subsequently left the chamber after the motion was adopted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

