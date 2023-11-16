Ojediran Oyedele, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, died on Tuesday.

Mr Oyedele’s death was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by the chairperson of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Anthony Odiwe, and the National Coordinator of the Congress of Universities Academics (CONUA), ‘Niyi Sunmonu.

The two union leaders spoke in separate messages to our reporter.

“It is true, it is very shocking and devastating. He was full of life before his untimely death,” Mr Odiwe said in a text to PREMIUM TIMES.

The university spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, has also confirmed the development.

The lecturer, who teaches at the faculty of education, slumped in his office on Tuesday morning and was rushed by his son and other lecturers to the university health centre, according to one of his students, Emmanuel Adedapo.

“It was in the morning around 8a.m. It was his first son, who is also a student of OAU, and some lecturers that took him to the health centre. And he died at the health centre. They could not rescue him,” he said.

He did not give details of the lecturer’s son.

‘Our members are stressed’

Meanwhile, the OAU ASUU chairperson, Mr Odiwe, said academic staff in the university are overwhelmed and overstretched.

He said some of the academics have retired while others have left the university system as a result of the harsh working conditions. Yet, he said they have not been replaced.

READ ALSO:

“This is one of the issues of the union, sincerely. We cannot continue like this,” he said.

“Our members are seriously under stress and pressure from work-related issues. Some of our members are retired, some left the system because of the conditions of service and the working environment that is not conducive. So fewer hands are now available to do the work of so many,” he added.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

