After four failed attempts, the 15-member United Nations Security Council on Wednesday reached an agreement on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The war which escalated following a Hamas-led attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, had left the security council divided.

Wednesday’s resolution proposed by Malta called for an “urgent and extended humanitarian pause and corridors” in Gaza for “a sufficient number of days” to allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered access for UN agencies and partners.

In what appears a show of unity, 12 members voted in favour, none against and three abstentions including Russia, United Kingdom, United States.

The Council also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.

Additionally, it urged all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in Gaza of basic services and aid indispensable to their survival, consistent with international humanitarian law.

Since the war broke out, Israel imposed a blockade that made it near impossible for aid to reach over two million people in Gaza including power cuts that led to interruption in healthcare services.

The resolution, however, does not condemn the Hamas attacks of 7 October which was one of the reasons the council was divided earlier.

Praising the outcome of the votes, Malta’s ambassador Vanessa Frazier said, “Our vote today translates into real human lives.”

Russia noted that the council will need to make a decision on a real ceasefire including what observers to send to the conflict area and which UN contingent will be involved.

According to Israel’s ambassador, the crisis could be brought to an immediate end if all Israeli hostages are returned unscathed and Hamas laid down their arms and turned themselves in.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has led to the death of over 11,000 people according to Palestinian ministry of health.

Over 100 UN staff in Palestine have been killed as a result of consistent bombardement of Gaza by Israel.

UN Chief António Guterres has repeatedly condemned the attack by Hamas and called for a ceasefire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

