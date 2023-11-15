The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Wednesday, reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State challenging the nullification of his election by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had in a split 2-1 judgement on 2 October, declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the 18 March governorship election.

Mr Sule had won the poll on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

At the hearing of the matter in Abuja, parties argued their grounds before the three-member panel led by Onyemenam Uchechukwu.

The panel, thereafter, reserved the judgement and said that the date would be communicated to the parties as soon as the verdict is set to be delivered.

The court also reserved judgment on the cross-appeal filed by the PDP candidate challenging the dissenting judgment of the tribunal.

Earlier, Woke Olanikpekun, counsel to Governor Sule, adopted his five grounds of appeal and called on the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and uphold the dissenting judgment.

On his part, Kanu Agabi, counsel to Mr Ombugadu, adopted his brief of argument and urged the court to dismiss the appeal by the governor and uphold the judgment of the tribunal.

(NAN).

