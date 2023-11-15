The Government of Ukraine on Wednesday said it is set to invest $25 million in establishing nine embassies in African countries.

This was revealed by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv while meeting with African journalists.

He said the establishment of these embassies was a part of Ukraine’s African renaissance and rekindling its relationship with its African counterparts.

Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine saw potential in economic and trade relations for his country and Africa, adding that they (Ukraine) are serious about their plans.

Ukraine, according to the prime minister, already has 11 embassies in Africa and is ready to open 10 more.

Clarifying, he said plans to open an embassy in Ghana have already been finalised and not included in the $25 million budgeted for the other nine.

The other nine countries include Sudan, Mozambique, Botswana, Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Tanzania.

The above countries will have Ukrainian embassies established in them from the $25 million fund, he said.

Reiterating that Ukraine intends to build a mutually beneficial relationship with African countries, Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine stands as a credible partner for Africa.

According to the prime minister’s office, the plan to establish these embassies in Africa and other parts of the world had been developed in 2019 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until the war derailed the plans.

Asked if he was concerned by the growing presence of Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa, he said, “We are not afraid of Russia’s presence in any African country.”

Several human rights reports have highlighted the operations of Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa including their involvement in human rights violations.

He added that the presence of Wagner in any part of the world is a bad signal although “no third party will stop us from moving forward.”

Mr Shmyhal also invited African countries to reciprocate the actions of Ukraine by opening their embassies in the country.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the country has intensified its efforts to gain the support of African countries.

The country’s minister of foreign affairs, Dymytro Kuleba, has visited 12 countries in Africa including Nigeria since the war began.

