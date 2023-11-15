The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed an appeal by the PDP and its governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, against re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The court upheld the 25 September decision of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming the victory of Mr Sanwo-Olu and Mr Hamzat in the 18 March governorship poll.

It held that the appellants failed to prove their allegations of forgery and non-qualification against Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

“Though they were all pre-election matters, the appellants, PDP and its candidate, Adeniran, still failed to prove them.

“The appellants came empty-handed and left empty-handed.

“Their petition lacked merit and is dismissed,” the court held.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that, as of the time of this report, the court was delivering judgment in a similar appeal by Labour Party and its Candidate for the election, MGbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

(NAN)

