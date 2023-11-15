The ongoing workers’ strike, on Wednesday, stalled the coroner’s inquest into the death of popular rapper, singer, and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mobhad).

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, had embarked on the strike on Tuesday to protest the attack on NLC president, Joe Ajaero, on 1 November in Owerri, Imo State.

Born in Lagos on 3 January 1996, Mohbad died in mysterious circumstances on 12 September and was buried the following day.

His death sparked nationwide protests leading the police to exhume the body for proper investigations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coroner had at its last sitting adjourned until Wednesday, 15 November, for further hearing on the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Security officials at the court, however, refused magistrates and judiciary staff entry into the building to continue the inquest on Wednesday.

A court official who requested anonymity told NAN that the courtroom was not open as there was full compliance with the strike called by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress.

The two unions called the nationwide strike to protest against the assault of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, by hoodlums in Owerri earlier in the month.

Many litigants and court customers who spoke with NAN lamented the effect of the strike on judicial processes.

Background

Mohbad was said to have attended a concert at Ikorodu, Lagos State on 10 September where he sustained injuries in a fracas.

Addressing a news conference in Ikeja on 5 October on preliminary findings on Mohbad’s death, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, as the prime suspect.

Mr Ogedemgbe was reported to have injected the deceased thrice in his home on 12 September before he started vomiting and developing goose bumps.

Mr Owohunwa said 26 persons had been interviewed concerning Mohbad’s death.

Among those questioned were the late singer’s father, mother, sisters, brother, friends, wife and manager.

According to Mr Owohunwa, Mohbad was taken to the hospital lifeless and was declared dead on 12 September by the attending physicians.

He said the auxiliary nurse was called to inject the singer at his home by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Isiaka, aka Spending.

Mr Ogedemgbe gave the singer three injections that were believed to have resulted in a series of events that led to his death.

The police also invited a childhood friend of Mohbad, Ibrahim Owodunni (Primeboy), for questioning.

The police commissioner revealed that Primeboy and Mohbad went to the concert together on 10 September and they engaged in violent altercation after the show.

The ensuing fight from the altercation caused harm to the late singer.

“The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death,” Mr Owohunwa said.

Police also detained Naira Marley, and one Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) over their roles in the singer’s death as they were reported to have been bullying the rapper.

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records but left the label in 2022.

Mr Owohunwa explained that Naira Marley was detained because of accusations made against him.

(NAN)

