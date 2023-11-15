The Senate on Wednesday invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for a meeting to resolve the ongoing nationwide strike.

The upper chamber also urged the labour unions to immediately suspend the strike in national interest.

The resolution was a result of a point of order raised by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, on Monday announced that the unions would commence an indefinite national strike from midnight to protest the brutalisation of the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital on 1 November.

The strike has affected activities in many public institutions across Nigeria.

Details later…

