The new senator representing Abia Central, Augustine Akobundu, has taken his seat at the upper legislative chamber in Abuja.

Mr Akobundu, a retired colonel, was sworn in during plenary on Wednesday.

The new senator is a former minister of state for Defence and national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He replaced the former Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) who was sacked by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on 4 November.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, to administer the oath of office to Mr Akobundu.

After taking the oath of office, Mr Akobundu had a handshake with the senate president, who handed a copy of the Senate standing rules to him.

He, thereafter, exchanged pleasantries with other senators before he was led to his seat by a sergeant at arms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Nwokocha as the winner of the Abia Central senatorial district election after scoring 92,116 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Akobundu who polled 41,477 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, Mr Akobundu filed a petition before the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal challenging Mr Nwokocha’s victory, but his appeal was rejected.

He then proceeded to the appellate court where he won the case.

A three-member panel of the court presided over by Biobele Georgewill ruled that Mr Nwokocha was not qualified to contest the senatorial election.

The court, therefore, declared Mr Akobundu the winner of the election and ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to him.

