Media organisations and journalists in Africa have been advised to embrace quality journalism to excel editorially and financially.

The managing editor of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, Idris Akinbajo, and other panellists gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking on the topic of “Digital tech, media practice and sustainability issues in African newsrooms” in the ongoing Media and Development Conference 2023 organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Other panelists include Dipo Oladehinde, an Assistant Editor at BusinessDay newspaper, Ben Whitelow, a senior consultant, Financial Times Strategies and Eche Uji, manager of advisory – strategy at PWC. The panel was moderated by Akintunde Babatunde, the Director of Programmes at the CJID.

The panellists unanimously agreed that without quality journalism, newsrooms and journalists in the continent will continue to face challenges.

Mr Whitelow spoke on the need for media organisations and journalists to ask the right questions about the needs of their audiences.

“What do they require from me as a journalist? What challenges do they encounter on a daily basis? What day-to-day issues do they face? How can I provide information that will positively impact their lives and offer assistance in new and meaningful ways?” Mr Whitelow, who joined virtually, said.

Mr Akinbajo called on journalists to ask themselves what type of journalism they want to practice before going ahead to build their capacities.

“Journalism can be profitable. They’re journalists who’ve spent two to three years in journalism but have won local and international awards due to the quality of journalism they practice and they’re earning legitimate money,” the PREMIUM TIMES managing editor said.

He explained that media organisations can only retain existing readers and make new ones by creating a niche for themselves. “Like I said, you can’t sell he said, she said journalism and expect people to pay for it. It’s not possible. You must do quality journalism. You need to improve on your content.”

Mr Akinbajo added that due to its type of journalism, PREMIUM TIMES learnt very early not to rely on advertisers but to source for funds in other ways including book publishing, events, and partnerships among others.

On his part, Mr Oladehinde of BusinessDay, said journalists need to constantly ask themselves what value are they adding to the media organisation they’re joining.

“Another important thing I want to mention is curiosity; how curious you are as a journalist. The truth is you can only write as far as the curiosity of your mind allows you, as writing clearly about everything around you.

“And then the ability to report it using digital tools like Idris (Mr Akinbajo) mentioned. It’s very important because journalism is changing. Things have evolved and people are doing a lot of things with infographics, people are doing a lot of things with explainers, people are doing a lot of things with simply fact-checking information around the world,” he said.

The maiden Media and Development Conference is tagged “Bridging Democracy, Development, Innovation, and Media Sustainability” and it aims to create a robust platform for relevant media experts, donor agencies, and policymakers to engage in a comprehensive dialogue on the state of media and democracy in West Africa.

The 250 delegates attending the conference from within and outside Nigeria include journalists, media experts, technologists, academics, and policymakers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

