The contractor handling the renovation of the House of Representatives chamber has said the 31 December deadline given by the Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to complete the project is not sacrosanct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Project Manager of the contract, Tajudeen Olanipekun, said this while reacting to the deadline given by the Speaker, who along with his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, paid an unscheduled visit to the project site on Tuesday.

Mr Olanipekun said the delay is not caused by funding, adding that the project is well-funded.

The renovation, which began in April 2022, has lasted over one year without any signs that the job is nearing completion.

The project is being handled by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) and not the management of the National Assembly.

Mr Abbas gave the 31 December deadline for the completion of the job to enable lawmakers to begin year 2024 legislative work at the newly-renovated chamber.

Mr Olanipekun described the lawmakers as mere end users, adding that the deadline was not sacrosanct.

According to him, “We are dealing with end users and not the client. Whatever we do, we report to the client. We cannot stop the end users from coming to see their property,” he said.

NAN reports that the Speaker’s unscheduled inspection is to ensure that the deadline for the conclusion of the project is met.

This would also ensure that the House sitting commences in the new chamber upon resumption from the end-of-year recess.

Meanwhile, before the renovation work commenced, the National Assembly complex was always flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Also, in 2019, over N30 billion was budgeted for the renovation of the complex, but the amount generated a lot of criticism and was reviewed downwards to N9 billion.

Amos Daniel, the Chairman of the House Services Committee, also gave the assurance of diligent supervision of the contractor to ensure that the project was delivered on schedule and according to specification.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

