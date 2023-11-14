The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, on Tuesday, revoked the bail earlier granted a co-defendant in the trial of a former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The co-defendant, Geoffrey Akindele, is facing trial along with Mr Idris on charges of fraudulent diversion of public funds to the tune of N109.5 million.

The judge, Yusuf Halilu, revoked Mr Akindele’s bail and ordered the police to arrest him, following his failure to attend court on Tuesday for continuation of their trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Messrs Idris and Akindele alongside Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Limited.

Mr Akindele was absent from court when the case was called on Tuesday, but Messrs Idris and Usman were present.

Despite pleas by the counsel for Mr Akindele, S.E. Adino, that his client was on the way to court, submitting that he (Akindele) had always been in court to face trial, the judge, Mr Halilu insisted on revoking the second defendant’s bail.

The judge said it was incumbent on a defendant that was granted bail by a court of law to reciprocate the gesture by regularly attending his trial.

He added that Mr Akindele had clearly not shown good character and conduct by his refusal to attend court.

”The second defendant had abused the terms of his bail,” the judge ruled.

Mr Halilu subsequently revoked his bail and ordered the FCT Commissioner of Police and the EFCC to arrest Mr Akindele and produce him in court in the next adjourned date.

He then adjourned the case until 1 February 2024 for definite hearing.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, had informed the court that the prosecution received a letter from the counsel for Mr Idris, and did not receive any from the counsel for Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

Charges

The defendants are facing charges of stealing and fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of N109.5 billion.

Among others charges, Mr Idris was alleged to have, between February and December 2021, while being a public servant as the Accountant-General of the Federation, accepted from Mr Akindele a gratification of the aggregate sum of N15.1 million.

The prosecution said the money was converted to dollars equivalent by Mr Akindele.

The money, according to the prosecution, did not form part of Idris’s remuneration but a motive for accelerating the payment of 13 per cent derivation to nine oil producing states in the federation through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

EFCC alleged they thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Cap 533 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section.

Messrs Idris and Akindele, who was Technical Assistant to the Accountant-General of the Federation, were accused of committing criminal breach of trust while being entrusted with certain property, to wit N84,390,000,000 between Feb. and Nov. 2021 by dishonestly receiving the said amount from the Federal Government through Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, trading under the name and style of Olusegun Akindele & Co.

By this, according to EFCC, the first and second defendants were alleged to have committed an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the anti-corruption commission.

(NAN)

