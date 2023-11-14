The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian government to use diplomatic channels to address the deportation of Nigerians by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi) and three others on Tuesday during plenary.

Background

Daily Trust reported that authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers who arrived in Jeddah from Nigeria on Air Peace.

Following the intervention of the Nigerian Embassy in the Kingdom, the number was reduced to 177 persons.

It is unclear why the passengers, most of whom were visiting Saudi for Lesser Hajj, were denied entry.

The incident occurred when President Bola Tinubu was in Saudi Arabia.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Nkemkanma said there is a need for the Nigerian government to wade in because many issues must be addressed.

He explained that all the passengers went through the Advanced Passengers Pre-screening System (APPS), which was also monitored live by the Saudi Arabian authorities before the flight left Nigeria.

The legislator explained that Saudi authorities must respect Nigerian airlines based on the reciprocal principle of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

“Saudi Air has been operating directly from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia and Air Peace has been receiving high patronage as a Nigerian carrier since it started flight service to Saudi at relatively lower fares, thereby helping Nigeria to conserve foreign exchange,” Mr Nkemkanma said.

Resolutions

The House resolved to condemn the Saudi authorities’ arbitrary cancellation of the visas.

It mandated the committees on foreign affairs, interior and Muslim pilgrims affairs to inquire into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the cancellation of already granted visas to 264 Nigerians on arrival at Jeddah aboard Air Peace.

The House took the motion unanimously when it was put to vote by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

