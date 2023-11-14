The Federal Secretariat in Abuja was deserted on Tuesday as many civil servants shunned work in adherence to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) directive to commence a national strike.

The leadership of both unions resolved at an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last week to embark on an indefinite strike to protest the brutalisation of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

According to the joint statement they signed after the meeting, the workers were expected to withdraw their services from midnight on Monday.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the ever-busy Federal Secretariat on Shehu Shagari Way at about 9 a.m., a few workers reported for work, apparently in defiance of the unions’ directive.

Some of the federal ministries and agencies located at the secretariat are Health and Social Welfare, Education, Niger Delta, Power, Labour and Employment, Nigeria Law Reform Commission and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Also, at the Federal Ministry of Finance located a few kilometres away and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Area 11, Garki, this newspaper observed that some leaders of the unions were chasing workers away and asking them to return home.

Tired of incessant strikes

However, some workers kept coming in despite efforts to restrain them.

Those who reported for work quickly returned to their homes after a short time.

One of the workers at the FCTA told PREMIUM TIMES that he was tired of daily industrial action embarked on by the unions because they could not separate themselves from politics.

He said there are so many problems within the ministries begging for the attention of the unions, but the leadership had chosen to turn a blind eye to them.

He said most workers get daily ‘tips’ in their respective offices, but the unions want them to remain in a state of penury by asking them to stay away from work.

He stressed that the unions should reconsider their stand since the government has implemented the N35,000 minimum wage to avoid losing relevance.

“The reason Nigeria Labour Congress cannot succeed is because they’re yet to separate themselves from politics.

“There are so many irregularities happening under their watch in ministries that they are expected to fight against. Besides, so many workers are getting daily tips to ease their burden when they come to work.

“Nobody is going to take them seriously. Government has implemented the N35,000 minimum wage already. If we keep shutting down, what will ordinary citizens that are not even collecting that money do?” he added.

A female worker at the health ministry, who did not want her name mentioned to avoid victimisation, said she did not know about the strike before she boarded a vehicle this morning.

She said that everyone is tired of the unions’ frequent industrial actions. She called on the government to heed the cry of the workforce by implementing their grievances through the unions.

Some banks and filling stations in the Central Business District (CBD) visited by this newspaper opened for business, an indication that members of some affiliated unions such as NUPENG and NUBIFIE did not join the protests.

Filling stations, bank operating

For instance, the NNPC filling station by the National Hospital in Abuja was dispensing petroleum products at the time of our visit.

Similarly, customers were seen moving in and out of the TAJ and Zenith Banks close to the National Mosque unhindered to transact business.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

