The strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has paralysed activities in some parts of the nation, as banks, courts, and other public offices in the Federal Capital Territory, have partially shunned work.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999