Joe Moghalu, a ward chairperson of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra State, has been shot dead in the state.

Mr Moghalu was the YPP chairperson in Nanka Ward I in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the politician was shot dead on Saturday night by masked gunmen a few hours after hosting a meeting of YPP members in the area ahead of a rerun election for Orumba North-Orumba South Federal Constituency.

Chinwe Nnabuife of the YPP had been declared the winner of the 25 February House of Representatives election for the constituency.

But the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered a rerun in 13 polling units in the ward after her opponent in the exercise, Okwudili Ezenwankwo of the PDP, challenged her victory.

The rerun, expected to take place within the next few days, will be between Mrs Nnabuife and Mr Ezenwankwo, according to the court judgment.

Police vow to track down killers

Meanwhile, the police in Anambra State have vowed to track down the killers of the YPP chairperson.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the commissioner of police in the state had directed the police in the state to “hunt down” the killers and bring them to book.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police commissioner condemned the killing.

The spokesperson said the police were already working “to unmask” the killers.

“The command wishes to re-assure all law-abiding citizens, especially in Nanka not to be afraid but to join hands with the police in bringing the murderers and their sponsor to justice,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

