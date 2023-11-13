The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has reacted to Monday’s insistence by the Nigeria’s organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday.

The AGF office advised the labour unions against the strike, saying it would amount to disobedience to a court order issued on Friday stopping the planned strike.

The office, in a statement by Kamarudeen Ogundele, spokesperson for the AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, reminded the unions of the Friday’s restraining order of the National Industrial Court in Abuja stopping the unions from embarking on the strike as planned.

“The interim order was granted on 10 November by the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice B. B. Kanyip.

“The unions have been served the court order and, therefore, must surrender themselves to the authority of the court which is already seized with the facts of the case.

“Any action taken contrary to the order will be tantamount to contempt of court,” Mr Ogundele stated in a statement.

Background

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates had declared the strike, following the brutalisation of the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on 1 November.

Mr Ajaero was attacked in Owerri, the state capital, during an NLC protest against the Imo State government over alleged maltreatment of workers in the state.

Fresh resolution

On Monday, the leaderships of NLC and TUC reached a resolution to start the nationwide strike in protest against the attack on Mr Ajaero.

They passed the resolution, in defiance to Friday’s restraining order of the industrial court, at an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to Channels TV, the labour unions in a joint statement aftet their meeting, said “In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective 12:00 midnight today, 13th November 2023.

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.”

Addressing journalists on Monday, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said that the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

AGF’s appeal against strike

Hours after the unions insisted on going ahead with the strike, the AGF office, in its statement on Monday, urged them “to respect the court order and adhere to the principle of the rule of law.”

“There is no need to resort to self-help,'” the statement said, adding, “We urge workers to report for duties and not to entertain any fear as their safety is guaranteed and will be protected within the ambit of law.”

