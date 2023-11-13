The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has removed the Corps Commander in charge of Kwara State sector command over a controversial comment credited to him at a public event, sources in the commission confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Fredrick Ogidan was removed barely 48 hours after he made a controversial comment perceived by his superiors to be critical of the federal government’s removal of subsidy, a cardinal economic policy of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Mr Ogidan reportedly said in Ilorin, the state capital, days ago, that the fuel subsidy removal was affecting the operations of his command, a concern many Nigerians have expressed about the attendant high cost of living and hardships of the policy.

President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy while delivering his inauguration speech in May.

Daily Trust quoted Mr Ogidan as saying in Ilorin that “the subsidy removal has increased our budget and limited our movements which has affected our operations.”

“However, the good story is that the issue is already getting attention and necessary response from the headquarters. Very soon, we are expecting an increase in our finances following the assurance from the Corp Mashal, Dauda Ali Biu,” he added.

He spoke at the conferment of Special Marshal on the Founder of Al-Hikmah University, AbdulRaheem Oladimeji.

A source revealed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that Mr Ogidan was “recalled to the national headquarters of the commission.”

The source said Mr Ogidan was removed over his fuel subsidy comment, which “the FRSC management considers as an act of indiscipline which is contrary to the organisation’s code of conduct and regulations on maintenance of discipline.”

Replacement

The source said Mr Ogidan was replaced as the Corps Commander in charge of Kwara State sector command by S.E Dawulung.

Mr Dawulung was until his redeployment to Kwara State, of the Technical Services Department at the national headquarters of FRSC.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the commission have not been successful as of the time of filing this report.

