President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and Governor-elect Usman Ododo of Kogi State, on their victories in the 11 November governorship elections in their states.

The president also commended the electorate in the three states for their participation in the electoral process, affirming the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

President Tinubu said the outcomes of the elections reflected the wishes of the people, emphasising that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

While expressing gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for working assiduously to create a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections, the president affirmed the need for a sustained commitment to all efforts aimed at further sanitising the electoral system and enhancing the credibility of future elections.

He said with the processes concluded, he anticipates a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, as well as consolidation on progress that will position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, President Tinubu asked the victors to prioritise the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity,” he said.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 13, 2023

