The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of “illegally” cancelling over 50,000 of the votes it scored in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in the Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The APC agent, at the state collation centre in Yenagoa made the accusation after INEC declared the PDP candidate, Douye Diri, who is the incumbent governor of the state.

He insisted APC won in Southern Ijaw, considered a traditional stronghold of the party, contrary to INEC’s declaration of PDP as the winner of the area.

Mr Diri scored 24, 685 votes while the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, scored 18,174 votes, according to the official results declared by INEC.

The LP candidate scored 119 votes.

Rejection

“I want to vehemently protest that in Southern Ijaw, over 50,000 of APC votes were deliberately cancelled, for reasons best known to the collation officers,” the APC agent at the state collation centre said, in response to declaration that Mr Diri won in the local government area.

“The results we have from the (polling) units show that the APC scored over 70,000 votes in Southern Ijaw.

“At this INEC office here, these votes were cancelled without any valid reason whatsoever. They do not have such powers to cancel those results,” the APC agent added.

“Thank you Sir, we have taken note,” Faruq Kuta, a professor and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, and the state returning officer for the election, responded.

The agent of another party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also protested against the election results from Southern Ijaw. He accused INEC of “awarding” votes to the various political parties which contested in the election.

“I am from Southern Ijaw, from Ward 10, Unit 21. I went home to vote and my vote was counted. And other supporters and our party members voted there, our agent signed and collected the result that was given to him.

“I think this award (of votes) is becoming funny. NNPP is not a small party, neither other parties are small parties. I was not even considered to be given the vote that I myself cast.

“I was awarded zero here, what happened to my own vote?” the man said in apparent anger.

But the PDP agent at the collation centre denied the allegations, insisting the election was credible.

With the result from Southern Ijaw, Mr Diri has the highest number of votes cast during the election and may be soon be announced as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

