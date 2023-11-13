The former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, is back in government after he was appointed foreign secretary on Monday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Cameron, prime minister between 2010 and 2016, was head of the UK government when Britons voted to exit the European Union.
Mr Cameron’s appointment was part of a cabinet shakeup by Mr Sunak which saw the exit of some government ministers. He quit the government after the Brexit vote and was later appointed a member of the House of Lords by the British monarch.
Reacting to his appointment, Mr Cameron wrote on X that he is happy to “be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the general election is held.”
Many believe the cabinet reshuffle by Mr Sunak, including the appointment of Mr Cameron, is to prepare the ruling Conservative party for the next elections.
