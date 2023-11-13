Two officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) were killed on Monday by an unidentified driver attempting to evade of officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) at Oshodi-Gbagada expressway area of Lagos.

The incident caused gridlock in the area as several motorists and commuters were trapped for hours.

However, the state governor’s spokesperson, Jubril Gawat, said that the expressway has been “cleared.”

The police have since been deployed to the area to bring order.

Channels Television reported that the drivers rammed into the two street sweepers while being chased by LASTMA officers.

LAWMA speaks

LAWMA said, in a statement which appeared on its Facebook page Monday, street cleaners were hit by a “reckless driver, in the cause of discharging their lawful duties and rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis when the reckless motorist ran over them.”

The waste management authority said the perpetrator had yet to be arrested.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle registration number EPE 984 DV,” the statement reads.

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.”

LASTMA

Contacted for a response, LASTMA spokesperson,Adebayo Taofiq, said he would “get back” to this reporter.

However, as of press time, he was yet to get back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

