The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva has won in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Mr Sylva hails from Brass.
According to the result just declared by INEC, Mr Sylva scored 18,431 while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, the incumbent governor of the state, Douye Diri scored 12,602 votes.
The Labour Party candidate scored 83 votes.
The total number of registered voters in Brass is 94040 while the accredited voters was 32064.
With this, it is only the result of the election in Southern Ijaw that is remaining for collation.
Governor Diri is still leading in the poll but it is possible for the results from the Southern Ijaw to change the course if Mr Sylva wins with a large margin.
