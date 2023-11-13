Barely two weeks after a boat mishap claimed scores of lives in Taraba State, eight persons have died and many others injured in another boat mishap around Ibi Local Government.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Anyeshi village near Benue State.

The Head of Local Government Administration, HOLGA, in Ibi council, Isa Mohammed, while confirming the incident said over eight persons lost their lives.

Mr Mohammed, who said that the accident did not happen in Taraba but in neighbouring Benue State, admitted that all the passengers on board were from Ibi.

The HOLGA, who could not ascertain the number of passengers on board at the time of the accident, warned the people of the council to desist from embarking on night voyages on waterways.

It was learnt that the boat was heading to Anyeshi market in Benue State from Ibi in Taraba State when the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

A resident of Ibi, Adamu Likita, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, said most of the victims were from the area.

“Though the incident took place in the nearby Benue State, I must confess to you that almost all the passengers are indigenes of the Ibi local government council,” Mr Likita said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has expressed shock over the incident.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello, described the latest boat mishap at Ibi as a terrible tragedy, coming shortly after a similar incident at Karim Lamido.

He condoled with the good people of Ibi and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

“This occurrence is even more unfortunate coming on the heels of another tragic boat capsize in Karim Lamido that threw the state into mourning.

“Government was already on top of the situation as various investigations were underway to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the boat accidents in the state.

“Governor Kefas said he would soon personally tour the affected areas with the aim of meeting with local stakeholders in the waterways transport sectors.

“He reiterated his earlier commitment to making water transport safe for passengers, noting that aqua tourism and investment is central to his overall economic agenda,” the statement read.

Mr Kefas said old boats would soon be phased out, and the use of life jackets made compulsory among other life-saving measures.

