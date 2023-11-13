As Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues, despair continues to rise as the number of deaths increases.

At least 11,000 people have died in Gaza and another 27,000 have been injured according to the UN humanitarian agency.

The recent escalation which began with terror attacks in Israel by Hamas on 7 October has lasted for 38 days now and has proven to be a difficult fire to put out as several calls by the United Nations and its agencies for a ceasefire have been neglected.

Hospitals and aid workers have consistently come under attack with Israel asking hospitals to evacuate patients. They (Israel) claim the hospitals are being used by Hamas fighters to launch attacks, a claim denied by the militant group.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City over the weekend came under attack with several reports of bombardment and armed clashes leading to the destruction of hospital facilities and the killing of three nurses, the UN said.

Many internally displaced persons (IDPs), some staff and patients have managed to flee, while others are trapped inside the hospital, fearing to leave or physically unable to do so.

In a post on X, UN relief and humanitarian affairs chief, Martin Griffiths on Saturday condemned the attacks on healthcare facilities saying it is “unconscionable, reprehensible and must stop.”

He noted that there could be no justification for acts of war in healthcare facilities leaving them with no power, food or water and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.

“Hospitals must be places of greater safety and those who need them must trust that they are places of shelter and not of war.”

The Israeli military denied targeting the hospital claiming it is above a Hamas command post. However, it acknowledged that fighting is happening “around” the facility.

WHO in a statement on Sunday said it had lost contact with its staff at the Al Shifa Hospital. Over 100 UN staff have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the recent war began.

“As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area. There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed,” the UN Health Agency said.

Similarly, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday announced that the Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City was no longer operational due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage.

The building of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Gaza City and a UNRWA school in Beit Lahiya, both of which were hosting IDPs, were hit on 11 and 12 November, respectively, resulting in an unclear number of casualties.

Hospitals in Gaza have reportedly stopped accepting patients due to a lack of capacity caused by the power outage. Scores have been reported dead as a result of the outage including two premature babies and ten other patients who died in Al Shifa Hospital.

