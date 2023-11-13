The Katsina Police Command foiled a suspected kidnap attempt at Gogalo village, in Jibia Local Government and rescued three kidnap victims.

The spokesperson the the command, Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, in a press note on Monday said the terrorists had attacked the village on Saturday Night.

“On November 11, at about 10:46 p.m., information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon receiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia, promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until November 12, at about 6 a.m., the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

“All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” Mr Abubakar-Sadiq said.

Troops kill three suspected terrorists in Kaduna

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Kaduna State, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 1 Division killed three suspected terrorists, locally called bandits.

The spokesperson of the division, Musa Yahaya said in a statement that the terrorists were killed during clearance operations around Maro – Chibiya forest in Kajuru Local Government Area on Sunday.

”During the operation, troops engaged the armed bandits with superior firepower, neutralising one of the bandits and forcing others to flee with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest,” the army said.

The army also said that troops captured one AK 47 rifle, one locally fabricated AK 47 rifle, quantity four of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and one mobile phone.

Mr Yahaya also said that, on 10 November troops of the division and Operation Whirl Punch while on clearance operation at Kawara and Filin Jalo villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State made contact with bandits at Kawara forest.

“In the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised one bandit and recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with quantity 30 of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, one motorcycle, and one techno phone while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said troops of the division conducted clearance operations at Mai-Kulu-Gwanda, Rafin Gora, Funtua Badadi, and Kabawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government.

“During the operation, troops neutralised one bandit and captured one Boafeng radio and a motorcycle, “he said.

Mr Yahaya said that the General Officer Commanding(GOC) I Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Valentine Okoro, a major general, has commended the troops for their gallantry.

Mr Okoro charged the troops to sustain the tempo until all bandits, terrorists, and criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility were annihilated.

