The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has restored production of 275,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) following the settlement of the lingering rift between oil operators and unions.

The NNPC Ltd on Sunday brokered a peace deal between TotalEnergies management, NNPC/Total JV operator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, executive vice president, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

According to the communiqué, following the peace deal brokered by the NNPC Ltd, the oil operators and unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to the immediate restoration of 275,000 bpd production.

The communique was signed by TotalEnergies CEO, Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo and NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha.

It was witnessed by Mrs Eyesan, and Bala Wunti, chief upstream investment officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services.

Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, deputy managing director of TotalEnergies.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

