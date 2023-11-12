The APC governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, has scored the highest number of votes in the Kogi governorship election.

Mr Ododo scored a total of 446,237 votes and won the election in 13 of the 21 local governments in the state, according to figures announced by INEC at the final collation centre in Lokoja on Sunday.

INEC has, however, yet to declare Mr Ododo the winner of the election as the final tabulation of the figures is ongoing. Also, INEC had rescheduled elections till next weekend in dozens of polling units in the state due to observed irregularities. Therefore, a final winner may not be declared tonight.

According to a PREMIUM TIMES tally of the figures announced by INEC, while Mr Ododo scored a total of 446,237 votes, the candidate of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka, scored a total of 259,048 votes and won in eight local governments.

Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently in third position with 46,362 votes. He did not win in any local government.

A total of 18 candidates took part in the Saturday election in Kogi.

INEC officials are still doing a final tabulation and will make a pronouncement on the election later tonight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

