Governor Douye Diri has extended his lead in the Bayelsa State governorship election results so far declared by the electoral commission on Sunday.

With the final results from six out of the eight Local Government Areas of the state so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Diri is leading by 64,106 votes.

Mr Diri, who is seeking a second term, is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has scored a total of 137,909 votes from the six LGAs so far declared.

He has won in five of the local government areas.

The local government areas where the governor has triumphed are: Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Sagbama and Ekeremor.

His closest challenger, Timipre Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who has won in only one LGA – Nembe – is trailing with a total of 73,503 votes from all the six LGAs so far declared.

This comes down to a margin of lead of 64,106 votes between Messrs Diri and Sylva.

Meanwhile, INEC has again adjourned collation till 6 p.m. on Sunday. INEC commission’s returning officer, Faruk Kuta, announced the break around 5 p.m.

The commission would, on resumption collate the final results from the two remaining LGAs – Brass and Southern Ijaw.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

