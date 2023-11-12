Yiaga Africa, an election transparency organisation, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain how it came about results from polling units where the governorship elections were not held in Imo State on Saturday.

The group, said its team of election observers, Watching The Vote (WTV), found out that the governorship election did not take place on Saturday in 12 per cent of its sampled polling units in the state.

It said in its statement signed by the chair of its WTV Working Group, Hussaini Abdu, on Sunday, that despite the non-voting, results from some of the affected polling units had been uploaded on INEC’s IReV.

IReV is INEC’s publicly accessible online platform where members of the public can view the photographic copies of result sheets from all polling units where voting takes place.

Yiaga Africa said it observed that the absence of voting was prevalent at many polling units in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East, and Orlu local government areas of Imo State.

“To ensure transparency and to protect the integrity of the process, Yiaga Africa calls on the INEC to clarify the status of voting across polling units in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East and Orlu LGAs in Imo state.

“Additionally, INEC should investigate the report of likely election malpractices in these polling units, especially for locations where results have been uploaded on the IReV without the conduct of accreditation and voting,” the statement said.

INEC had earlier on Sunday declared Governor Hope Uzodinma as the winner of Saturday’s election in Imo State, amid protests by opposition candidates over alleged widespread irregularities in the results declared.

Yiaga Africa said on Sunday that its observers have found results uploaded on IReV from nine sampled polling units where the election was not held in Orsu.

It said in Okigwe LGA, its observers also reported that elections did not occur in eight sampled polling units.

Similarly, in Oru East LGA, the group said the election was not held in eight of the sampled polling units.

“In addition, elections were not held in seven (7) of our sampled polling units in Orlu LGA and in one (1) of our sampled polling units each in Ideato North, Ikeduru,” the statement added.

The group noted that there were speculations that INEC might have relocated all polling units to the LGA headquarters on election day in Orsu LGA without prior notification to voters about “the change in polling unit location”.

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the upload of results form EC8A for some of the sampled polling units where elections were not conducted in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ikeduru and Okigwe LGAs on the IReV,” the group’s statement said.

Press Release on the Governorship Elections in Imo & Kogi States

Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to clarify the status of locations where elections did not hold, including the upload of results from polling units where elections did not hold.

According to reports from Yiaga Africa observers in polling units where elections were conducted, the voting process is concluded and the collation of results is underway in Bayelsa,

Imo, and Kogi States. However, reports from some Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV) observers in Imo State indicate elections did not take place in 12% of Yiaga Africa sampled polling units.

These cases were prevalent in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East, and Orlu LGAs. Yiaga Africa also monitored the upload of results on the IReV, especially those from polling units where elections did not hold.

For Orsu LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa’s WTV observers reported that the election did not take place in nine (9) sampled polling units in the LGA. There were speculations that INEC may have relocated all polling units to the LGA headquarters on election day. Yiaga Africa notes that voters in Orsu LGA were not informed of the change in polling unit location and INEC failed to issue an official statement on the supposed temporary re-location of polling units. In Okigwe LGA in Imo State, Yiaga Africa observers also reported that elections did not occur in eight (8) sampled polling units. In Oru East LGA, the election was not held in eight (8) of Yiaga Africa’s sampled polling units. In addition, elections were not held in seven (7) of our sampled polling units in Orlu LGA and one (1) of our sampled polling units each in Ideato North, Ikeduru, Oru West and Owerri West LGAs.

Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the upload of results form EC8A for some of the sampled polling units where elections were not conducted in Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ikeduru and Okigwe LGAs on the IReV.

To ensure transparency and to protect the integrity of the process, Yiaga Africa calls on the INEC to clarify the status of voting across polling units in Orsu, Okigwe, Oru East and Orlu LGAs in Imo state. Additionally, INEC should investigate the report of likely election malpractices in these polling units, especially for locations where results have been uploaded on the IReV without the conduct of accreditation and voting.

Yiaga Africa, through its Watching The Vote initiative, is committed to promoting more credible elections by providing independent information on the conduct of elections and independently determining if the results announced reflect the votes cast. #WatchingTheVote is For All Nigerians, Beholden to None, and Driven By Data. Since the commencement of the Watching the Vote initiative, Yiaga Africa has consistently informed Nigerians that if election results are accurate, we will confirm them. Where manipulation occurs, we will expose it. We reaffirm our commitment to discharging this responsibility in the interest of our electoral democracy.

Signed.

Dr. Hussaini Abdu

Chair, Yiaga Africa WTV Working Group

