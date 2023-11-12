The challenges faced by civil society organisations in Nigeria as they strive for international funding were the focus of discussion during the 2nd National Conference on Civil Society Operational Environment held in Abuja last week.

Many organisations were accused of not considering the potential benefits of collective efforts and shared objectives, in their efforts to attract funding.

The conference featured panellists such as Chris Okeke, senior governance advisor of foreign, commonwealth and development office; Oreoluwa Lasi, founder and executive director of Women Technology Empowerment Centre; Wynyfred Egbuson, Project Manager, civil society, human rights and youth governance, peace and migration section, delegation of the European Union, and Irene Ayanwale, divisional head of business support services, Nigerian Exchange Limited, among others.

Speaking at the event, Ms Ayanwale emphasised the importance of aligning organisational objectives to ensure focus, suggesting a thorough review of areas of interest.

Beyond that, she said it is better as a small scale to carry out free outreach first before beginning to write cost for funding, with that such organisations can realise if they are willing to go further with such projects or review purposes.

“You need to run your CSO as a business, putting up and imbibing the true principles of business even though it won’t be carried out to get profits but as a community service, yet it needs to be run with business principles,” she said.

“The CSO needs to have a good financial funding character which must also include financial strategy and financial plan,” she said.

Capacity building

On her part, Ms Egbuson spoke on the importance of localisation in international development with an emphasis on publicising every activity carried out.

She said publicising every activity guarantees that trust will be established for support and funding from bigger organisations.

“There is a need for every CSO to have a website and social media pages where all data and activities carried out can be infused for publicity. When people see what you do, it establishes public trust and brings credibility from donors,” she said.

“People can easily go to your website to see what the organisation is about, its purposes, mission and objective. It will give deeper insights.”

In his remark, the Organisational development advisor, USAID Strengthening Civil Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE), ThankGod Obosun, spoke on capacity development for SOs in the country.

Mr ThankGod said there is a need for capacity building especially among the youths.

“For us to achieve this, we have partnered with the Nassarawa State University for courses on capacity building to be integrated. MoU has been signed and we now have education development studies and advocacy development studies as a course of study in the school,” he said.

CSOs regulation

Earlier in his presentation, the executive director, the African Centre for Leadership, strategy, and Development, Otive Igbuzo, said there is a need for CSOs to increase the call for regulations to restrict individuals who are masquerading as an organisation engaging in criminal activities, including terrorism and money laundering.

Mr Igbuzo, however, said the government regulation of CSOs more often than not results in a clampdown on advocates of transparency and accountability, necessitating the need for CSO self-regulation.

While he highlighted the arguments for the CSO self-regulation in Nigeria, stating that the development of any country requires the cooperation and partnership of government, civil society and the private sector he however commented on the failure of government and the focus of the private sector on profits.

He said “There is an increasing role for civil society across the world and also an increasing challenge of legitimacy, transparency and accountability. In addition, there is increasing regulation of civil society and a demand for more regulation. Globally, civil society organisations have developed mechanisms for self-regulation.”

