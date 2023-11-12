The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of final results in the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday.

The commission’s returning officer, Faruk Kuta, postponed the results announcement, shortly after results of three local government areas were declared. The exercise began 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Mr Faruk, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, said it would resume at 3 p.m.

Governor Douye Diri has taken an early lead in the results from three local government areas so far declared by INEC. Mr Diri is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is leading his closest challenger, Timipre Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by about 38,477 votes.

Already Mr Diri has scored 74,677 votes from the three LGAs (Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa) so far declared, whille Mr Sylva is trailing in the second place with 36,200 votes.

Mr Diri’s early lead is not an indication of certainty of his overall victory in the election, as results are still being awaited from five local government areas which can still tip the balance any way.

Results of five other LGAs are still expected to arrive the collation centre of INEC in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

