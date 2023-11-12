The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of final results in the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday.

The commission’s returning officer, Faruk Kuta, announced this by midday shortly after the results of three local government areas were declared.

Mr Faruk, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, said collation will resume by 3 p.m.

Incumbent Governor Douye Diri has taken an early lead in the results of three local government areas declared so far. Mr Diri is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Timipre Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is trailing Mr Diri with about 38,477 votes.

The sum of the results of three LGAs (Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa) so far declared, that Mr Diri scored 74,677 votes with Mr Sylva following in a distant second with 36,200 votes.

The results of five other LGAs are still expected to arrive at the commission’s Yenagoa office for final collation.

