Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has taken an early lead in the state’s governorship election held Saturday.
This is based on the results of the election from three local government areas so far declared on Sunday by the electoral commission, INEC.
In Yenagoa Local Government Area whose results were just declared, Mr Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 37,777 votes, while Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 14, 534 votes.
Mr Diri is leading the APC candidate in three out of eight LGA areas so far declared by INEC. These are Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa.
The announcement of results from the remaining five local governments will continue at 3:00 p.m., INEC announced.
Details of votes distribution are below;
Registered Voters – 218,394
PVC collected – 201,490
Accredited voters – 54380
Valid votes – 53052
Rejected votes – 1018
Total votes cast – 54070
Votes distribution
A – 6
AA – 4
ADC – 115
ADP – 117
APC – 14534
APGA- 27
APM – 3
APP – 3
BP – 2
LP – 244
NNPP – 6
NRM – 202
PDP – 37,777
PRP – 5
SDP – 2
ZLP – 2
