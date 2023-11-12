Governor Douye Diri has his own local government area of Kolokuma/Opukuma of Bayelsa State in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Mr Diri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 18,465 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 5349 votes.
Details
Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA
Registered Voters – 65, 364
PVC collected – 62,144
Accredited voters – 24171
RA – 11
Valid votes – 23918
Rejected votes – 141
Total votes cast – 24059
Votes distribution among political parties:
A – 2
AA – 0
ADC – 15
ADP – 21
APC – 5349
APGA – 6
APM – 1
APP – 0
BP – 3
LP – 22
NNPP – 1
NRM – 29
PDP – 18465
PRP – 3
SDP – 0
ZLP – 1
