Governor Douye Diri has his own local government area of Kolokuma/Opukuma of Bayelsa State in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Diri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 18,465 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 5349 votes.

Details

Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA

Registered Voters – 65, 364

PVC collected – 62,144

Accredited voters – 24171

RA – 11

Valid votes – 23918

Rejected votes – 141

Total votes cast – 24059

Votes distribution among political parties:

A – 2

AA – 0

ADC – 15

ADP – 21

APC – 5349

APGA – 6

APM – 1

APP – 0

BP – 3

LP – 22

NNPP – 1

NRM – 29

PDP – 18465

PRP – 3

SDP – 0

ZLP – 1

