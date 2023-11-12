Governor Douye Diri has won the elelction held in his local government area of Kolokuma/Opukuma of Bayelsa State as part of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Mr Diri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 18,465 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 5,349 votes in the local government.
The final result of the governorship election in Bayelsa has yet to be announced as the final collation is still ongoing at the state collation centre in Yenagoa.
READ ALSO: #BayelsaDecides2023: Gov Diri wins Ogbia LGA
See the details of the result in Kolokum, Opukuma LGA below.
Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA
Registered Voters – 65, 364
PVC collected – 62,144
Accredited voters – 24171
RA – 11
Valid votes – 23918
Rejected votes – 141
Total votes cast – 24059
Votes distribution among political parties:
A – 2
AA – 0
ADC – 15
ADP – 21
APC – 5349
APGA – 6
APM – 1
APP – 0
BP – 3
LP – 22
NNPP – 1
NRM – 29
PDP – 18465
PRP – 3
SDP – 0
ZLP – 1
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999