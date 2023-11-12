The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sam Anyanwu, has lost the election in Ikeduru Local Government Area in the ongoing Imo State gubernatorial election.

Mr Anyanwu was defeated by the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered a significant majority of the votes in the local government and across the state.

In Ikeduru, Mr Uzodinma polled 22,356 votes, while Mr Anyanwu popularly referred to as Sam Daddy only polled 7,258 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, who was also in the race, received 1,377 votes.

The loss in Ikeduru LGA highlights Mr Uzodinma’s perceived dominance having won in all the announced local governments so far.

While casting his vote on Saturday, the PDP candidate had expressed confidence that he would win the guber poll but the reverse has been the case. He has lost in all the local governments declared so far including Ikeduru.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Mr Anyanwu said the people of Imo State were tired of the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and were desirous of a change

“I am confident of victory because the people of Imo State are tired of the bad governance of the APC,” Mr Anyanwu said. “They are tired of the insecurity, the poverty, and the unemployment. They are tired of the APC’s lies and propaganda.”

However, as voting progressed across the state, Mr Anyanwu alleged fraud in different parts of the state. He said there was massive thumbprinting by fraudulent officials, ballot box snatching in some areas and other irregularities.

Landslide

Though the results were widely challenged by the representatives of the other parties at the collation centre, Mr Uzodinma leads with wide margins of victory in the various local government areas declared so far.

In Oru West, the APC garnered 38,026 votes, compared to just 1,867 for the Labour Party (LP) and 987 for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similar trends were observed in other local government areas, including Njaba LGA (APC: 8,110, LP: 995, PDP: 2,404), Owerri North (APC: 8,536, LP: 4,386, PDP: 3,449), Obowo LGA (APC: 17,514, LP: 3,404, PDP: 711), Nwangele LGA (APC: 29,282, LP: 895, PDP: 2,132), and Owerri Municipal (APC: 5,324, LP: 2,914, PDP: 2,180).

Mr Uzodinma’s dominance continued in Orsu LGA (APC: 18,003, LP: 813, PDP: 624), Okigwe LGA (APC: 55,585, LP: 2,655, PDP: 1,688), Ideato South (APC: 16,891, LP: 1,649, PDP: 2,469), Onuimo LGA (APC: 13,434, LP: 1,753, PDP: 2,676), and Ngor-Okpala LGA (APC: 14,143, LP: 2,716, PDP: 3,451).

The APC also emerged victorious in Oru East (APC: 67,315, LP: 3,443, PDP: 2,202), Isu LGA (APC: 11,312, LP: 1,253, PDP: 2,508), Ahiazu Mbaise (APC: 8,369, LP: 2,214, PDP: 3,507), Nkwerre LGA (APC: 22,488, LP: 1,320, PDP: 2,632), Aboh Mbaise (APC: 9,638, LP: 2,455, PDP: 1,724), Owerri West (APC: 9,205, LP: 2,597, PDP: 3,305), and Isiala Mbano (APC: 10,860, LP: 2,419, PDP: 1,659).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

