Incumbent governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in an early lead in Saturday’s Imo State governorship election, according to results trickling in from the INEC collation centre, Owerri.

Mr Uzodinma has so far won in at least nine of the local governments, including Oru West, Njaba local government area, Owerri North, Obowo Local Government Area, Nwangele LGA, Owerri Municipal, Orsu LGA, Okigwe LGA, Ideato South.

Imo State has 27 Local governments and this implies that Mr Uzodinma has so far won in one-third of the local governments in the state.

In Oru West, the APC polled 38, 026 votes, the Labour Party (LP) got 1,867, while the PDP had 987 votes.

In Njaba Local Government Area, APC got 8,110 votes, LP 995 and PDP 2,404.

For Owerri North, APC scored 8,536 votes, LP 4,386 and PDP 3, 449.

Obowo Local Government Area results indicate that APC had 17,514, LP scored 3,404 and PDP polled 711 votes.

In Nwangele LGA, APC had 29, 282 votes; LP, 895 and PDP 2,132.

For Owerri Municipal, the APC had 5,324; LP 2,914 while the PDP recorded 2,180 valid votes.

In Orsu LGA, APC garnered 18,003 votes; LP, 813; while PDP had 624.

In Okigwe LGA, the APC had 55,585 votes; LP, 2,655 and PDP, 1, 688.

The ruling APC also emerged victorious in Ideato South where it scored 16, 891; LP 1 revorded 649 and PDP had 2,469.

The Imo State governorship election was conducted on 11 November with 18 candidates vying for the governorship seat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

