The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday assured accredited persons of access to collation centres in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

The commission in a post on its X handle said all accredited agents, observers and journalists must be allowed unimpeded access to collation locations at all levels.

The statement reads: “INEC assures Accredited Persons of Access to Collation Centres.

“Following the conclusion of voting in the three off-cycle Governorship elections held today in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the processes now move to collation.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that all accredited agents, observers and journalists must be allowed unimpeded access to collation locations at all levels.

“We urge the security agencies to ensure security at all collation centres.”

INEC’s assurance came as the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, urged security agencies to stop election observers from gaining access into collation centres.

His reason for making the call is that many persons with illicit intention often gained entry into collation centres under the guise of being accredited observers.

“Observers should not be allowed into the collation centres because you will have commissioners and special assistants to the governor walking straight into the collation centres with election observer tags to create problems.

“Observation of election is done during the voting process, at the collation centre by party agents; and the relevant INEC officials should be allowed, because no voting is taking place there,” he said earlier on Saturday.

