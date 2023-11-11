Suspected political thugs, Saturday, harassed journalists covering the governorship election in Omuma Community in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Omuma is the hometown of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, who is also the candidate of the APC in the election.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter narrowly escaped attack when he visited Polling Unit (PU) 028 Ama Ozaraigwe to monitor the exercise at about 12:03 p.m.

The polling unit is a few miles away from Mr Uzodinma’s polling unit.

The suspected thugs, who appeared apprehensive by the reporter’s presence at the polling unit, ordered him to leave the premises.

“You’re making people uncomfortable here. Just go. You have seen enough,” one of thugs, a young man, told the reporter.

“Your face is strange. We know ourselves here.”

There was no security operative at the polling unit at the time of the incident.

When the reporter reminded him he was accredited for the election, another thug retorted: “Anyone can come here with a tag and say he’s accredited.”

“No! We are not even doubting you, but you have seen enough,” the first suspected thug added, while pushing the reporter away.

While the reporter hesitated, one of the thugs flared up and threatened to deal with him if he failed to leave immediately.

“You can check other polling units,” many of them said almost in unison.

At the entry point, the reporter attempted to take photograph of an INEC poster showing details of the polling unit, but the thugs prevented him and attempted to lynch him.

“No. No! Are you going to report this?” One of them enquired.

“Move, move!” another shouted.

Many other suspected thugs from the polling unit came out, apparently angry at the reporter.

“Quickly go now. Just go now!,” a woman whispered to this reporter in Igbo language.

Minor harassment

Some minutes after, at polling unit 002, Court Hall Etiti within the community, the reporter was again asked to leave the unit’s premises by a suspected thug.

The suspected thug told the reporter that if he must be allowed into the premises, he must see a man believed to be their leader.

When the reporter accepted, the thug led him to a man – in his forties – who enquired from this reporter what he came to do at the unit.

Apart from the unidentified man, there were other people seated in the area, some miles away from the unit.

After explanations, the man granted the reporter access, but signalled to the thug to keep close watch on the reporter.

Police operatives, who were seated there, did not intervene during the incident.

Voting was ongoing at the time.

Another harassment

Another reporter from the News Agency of Nigeria, who asked not be named, said he was equally harassed by suspected thugs in some polling units within the community.

“They didn’t even allow me to get close (to the polling unit). They came and met me immediately a bikeman dropped me,” the reporter said.

“They asked me repeatedly, ‘what’s it? So, from their tone, I knew something was happening there and I just left,” he added.

