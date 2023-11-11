The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Muritala Ajaka, has won his polling unit by a wide margin.

Mr Ajaka voted around 9:37 a.m. at Open Space Okotonowa, polling unit, Owoli Apa ward, Idah Local Government Area (LGA), Kogi State.

He defeated the incumbent-backed All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The SDP candidate garnered 273 votes at the polling unit, while the APC and PDP candidates got eight votes and one vote, respectively.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how voters at the polling unit cheered Mr Ajaka on when he voted even though he snubbed INEC’s warning by displaying his fingerprinted-ballot paper on Saturday.

A total of 18 political parties are presenting candidates in the ongoing election.

While the election is considered a three-horse race, the contest appears to be largely between between Messrs Ajaka and Ododo while the Mr Melaye remains a distant third.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

