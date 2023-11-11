The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its operatives have arrested suspected vote buyers with N11 million cash during Saturday’s governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that 14 suspects were arrested in connection to the allegation.

He said they were arrested in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State, and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi states.

According to the statement, of the total N11,040,000 intercepted, N9.3 million (N9,310,000) was seized from vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa State, and N1.73 million (N1,730, 000) from other suspects across Imo State.

It said the suspects would soon be charged in court.

