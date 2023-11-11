Several cases of vote-buying have been observed in many polling units (PU) in the ongoing governorship election across Bayelsa State.

Party agents were seen inducing voters with cash ranging from N1,000 to N5,000 to vote for their candidates.

PREMIUM TIMES observed cases of voters arriving at polling units and meeting with party agents for the bribe after joining a queue to cast their ballots.

These agents represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Duoye Diri is the candidate of the PDP while Timipre Sylva is the candidate of the APC.

The two candidates are considered the frontrunners in the election.

At Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, Ofoni 2, in Sagbama local government of the state, a party agent said to be of the PDP was seen sharing N5,000 to voters.

Members of the APC were also seen wooing members in the polling unit.

These incidents are happening in the presence of security officials.

When asked, some of the beneficiaries said they were paid N5,000. Others lamented that the amount is “too small.”

Similarly, at Ward 02, Polling Unit 22, in Angalabiri Community, Sagbama local government, some voters were paid N3,000 to N5,000 to vote for the PDP.

One of the beneficiaries spoke to PREMIUM TIMES. He said he voted for PDP because he “loves the candidate but this is my election money to appreciate me for voting.”

Elections in Bayelsa West senatorial district have been largely peaceful with heavy security presence but the vote buying has been rampant.

A total of 16 political parties are participating in the Bayelsa governorship election.

Bayelsa State has eight local government areas and 105 wards.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,017,613 out of 1,056, 862 registered voters collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to exercise their franchise in the election being held on the same day as those of Kogi and Imo states.

The voters will cast their votes in the 2, 242 polling units spread across the oil-rich state.

Vote buying had been condemned by INEC and election observers in the past. The deployment of anti-corruption officials for Saturday’s election has, however, not deterred vote buying.

