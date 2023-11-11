The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has won his polling unit by a wide margin.

The polling unit is located at Umunumo community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

At the polling unit, Mr Achonu polled 197 votes, while the candidate of the APC, Hope Uzodinma, who is the incumbent governor, polled 16 votes. Three voided votes were recorded.

The polling unit had 216 accredited voters who voted, out of 734 registered voters.

The final results were announced Saturday by the Presiding Officer, John Asuquo, a serving corp member posted to the LG.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Achonu arrived at his polling unit alongside his wife, Aisha Achonu, at about 10:15 a.m. to cast their vote.

During a visit to the poll earlier, PREMIUM TIMES observed low voter turnout as with several other Polling units visited across the Local Government Area when voting commenced.

Over two million voters are eligible to vote in Saturday’s governorship election.

A total of 18 political parties are presenting candidates in the ongoing election.

However, the election is considered a three-horse race between the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Achonu of LP.

