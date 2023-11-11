The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other rivals in his polling unit.

Mr Melaye is a registered voter at Polling Unit 004, Aiyetoro Gbede Ward 1, in Ijumu LGA, in Kogo West Senatorial District of Kogi State.

Despite reported not seen at the venue throughout voting time, he still polled 210 votes to defeat APC’s Ahmed Ododo, who managed to garner 20 votes at the polling unit.

The ADC candidate, Leke Abejide, scored seven votes, and SDP one vote.

There was wild jubilation at the polling unit by supporters of the PDP.

The vote count reflected a low turn out of voters as the total registered voters at the unit is 819.

The exercise at the unit was largely peaceful, except for the activities of vote buyers.

