Despite not being sighted at his Polling Unit, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, said he voted in his polling unit, in his hometown in Aiyetoro, in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Melaye is number 744 on the voter register displayed at PU Open Space Iluafon, Ayetoro Ward 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi West Senatorial District.

Journalists arrived at the venue of the PU early enough and waited until 2.15 p.m. without Mr Melaye in sight.

Based on INEC election guidelines, anyone not in line at the polling unit by 2.30 p.m. would not be permitted to vote in the election.

There were a few voters in line as of the time journalists left Mr Melaye’s polling unit at 2.15 p.m.

From the polling units, journalists headed to Mr Melaye’s home which is nearby. He was at home when journalists arrived there at about 2.26 p.m.

“I have voted,” he said, while fielding questions from the journalists at his home. But when he was told that journalists had been waiting for him at his polling unit, he added, “maybe you went to the wrong polling unit.”

“Where is your polling unit?” he was asked. “I am not under attack, I have voted,” he replied.

Mr Melaye’s polling unit has a total of 819 registered voters.

