The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, has cast his vote at Dukuraku Central Open Space in his hometown of Okpoama, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Mr Sylva, who arrived at the polling unit around 12:30 p.m., accused the Nigerian Army of conniving with the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to manipulate the election.

He said the military and the PDP are preventing his supporters from voting in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

APC is in power at the federal level and therefore controls the military and all the security structures in the country.

Mr Sylva and 14 other candidates are challenging the incumbent governor, Douye Diri of the PDP in the off-season election.

Details later…

